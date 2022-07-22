Clifford K. Chiu Receives Appointment to Commission on Presidential Scholars

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clifford K. Chiu, a respected leader in Austin’s business and public sectors, has received an appointment by President Joe Biden to become a member of the U.S. Department of Education’s Commission on Presidential Scholars.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars is a group of eminent private citizens appointed by the President to select and honor the Presidential Scholars, a national cohort of graduating high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional accomplishments in academics, the arts, career and technical education and an outstanding commitment to public service. Commissioners are selected from across the country, representing the fields of education, medicine, law, social services, business, and other professions. The Commissioners make the final selection of the 161 Presidential Scholars. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of President Lyndon Baines Johnson.

“Clifford Chiu has been a pivotal supporter of our organization,” said Fang Fang, President and CEO of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce. “With his deep expertise across numerous domains and profound commitment to groups and organizations working to elevate social welfare, health, and the arts, the President’s Commission could not hope for a better member than Clifford. Our heartfelt congratulations go to him for receiving this honor.”

Along with serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, Clifford K. Chiu serves as a senior adviser to Vista Equity Partners and its executive committee. Chiu sits as a corporate director on the boards of Aquia, Allvue Systems, Apptio, Finastra, Fusion Risk Management, Logic Monitor, Securonix, and TIBCO, as well as a senior adviser to Neuberger Berman in Hong Kong. He is a member of the National Committee on United States-China Relations and a public appointee on the advisory panel of Cyberport Hong Kong. With a career spanning over four decades, Chiu was a partner of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. where he founded and led capital raising and investor relations for the Asia Pacific region. He was previously at JP Morgan Asset Management and at Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup and its predecessors based in New York, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Additionally, Chiu is a director or trustee of the Seton Fund, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, and St. James Settlement. A lifelong champion of education and healthcare, Chiu has served on the global advisory boards of the Weingarten Learning Resources Center at the University of Pennsylvania and of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where in 2015 he was appointed the first “distinguished executive-in-residence” at its Hong Kong campus. Through the Clinton Global Initiative, Chiu launched a 2015 commitment to action, “K-12 Learning Through Global Connectivity” in language arts and STEM skills. Chiu also endowed annual scholarships at his alma maters Chicago Booth and the University of Pennsylvania as well as the Hong Kong University Medical School, Pomona College, and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Chiu has partnered with Dell Seton and Ascension Seton Medical Centers in student mental health, underinsured COVID-19 pandemic patients, and maternal morbidity. Chiu proudly underwrote Stop AAPI Hate’s first-ever impact report (“Turning a Moment into a Movement”) that was released in January 2022.

