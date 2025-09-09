NightMarket.fun Announces Extensive Vendor Lineup for Cedar Park Festival

Austin-based Japanese-American musician and artist Yellow Yellow is carried aloft by the crowd during his performance at at NightMarket.fun 2024.

One-day celebration of Asian American culture will feature over 100 small businesses, artists, food vendors, and community organizations.

CEDAR PARK, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NightMarket.fun, in partnership with the City of Cedar Park, is thrilled to announce the extensive and diverse lineup of vendors for its festival event on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Lakeline Park. This one-day celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) culture will feature over 100 small businesses, artists, food vendors, and community organizations, creating an immersive experience of flavor, culture, and community.

The event’s theme, “Transformation and Growth: Celebrating the Year of the Snake,” is a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit within the AANHPI community and the broader Central Texas region. It provides a vital platform for small, local businesses to connect with a wider audience, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

“We feel incredibly privileged to showcase such a remarkable and diverse group of vendors,” said Andrew Lee, Co-Chair of The Lunar Foundation. “Their talent and passion are the heartbeat of NightMarket.fun, and their creativity reflects the vibrancy of Pan-Asian and local cultures across Central Texas. This festival shows how artists and arts professionals are shaping a space for the arts to thrive locally, whether through food, craft, or design.”

Mark Duval, President and CEO of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, added, “NightMarket.fun is a perfect example of our mission in action. Small businesses are a foundational piece of our area’s economy. By creating these opportunities, we are not only helping small, family businesses to thrive but also enriching the cultural landscape of our region. The connections made here go beyond commerce; they build a stronger, more vibrant community for everyone.”

Attendees will discover a bustling marketplace filled with unique art, handmade crafts, and innovative products. Culinary offerings will be a major highlight, with a wide array of street food, traditional dishes, and modern culinary creations. A new feature, “Fortune Alley,” will offer mystical experiences with tarot readers, astrologers, and more. The “Empress Lounge” will focus on women’s wellness traditions while providing a relaxed space for mothers.

This family-friendly event will also feature live cultural performances, music, a kids’ zone, eating competitions, and interactive games, ensuring a memorable experience for all ages. Performers will be announced soon.

Vendors for NightMarket.fun include:

Non-Food Vendors

- Alin and Chloe Design

- Always Sonny Candle Company

- An Made Ceramics

- APIECE

- Asahi Imports

- Tam Le-Nguyen

- Anak of All Trades

- Ark and Gold

- Art Plus Austin

- Austin’s Candles

- Austin Labubu Adventures

- Bags by Amira

- Bamboo Flowers Studio

- Beibeibear Design

- Beyond the Above

- By Akki

- Champion Window

- Decopon

- Deli Aroma

- Ephemeral Maiden

- Fiddery

- Girl and Cat Crochet

- good AM

- Hanle’s Clay Flowers

- Ina’ilau Shop

- Jellymoon Press

- Justine Shih

- Keiko Hayner Illustrations

- Lauren Hua Art

- Lisalisa Design + Illustration

- LorDefiance

- Manhattan Mandarin

- Marsbijou

- Michaela Made

- Mimi’s Origamis

- Momofugu

- M Squared Jewelry

- MyCreativeBookmarks

- Next Chapter Books + Bookmobile

- Ngansequitur

- Nulo

- PaddleOn Pickleball Wares

- Paws and Think

- PlushyManiacs

- Punny Samosa

- Reem Jewelry

- Rest and Rise Counseling

- Saniya’s Collection

- Snot Bubble

- Solid Soaps

- Sue Ren

- Tak Tak

- The Meditative Home

- The Precious Canine

- Thi “Tina” Bui

- Wiggleworks Ceramics

- YEAR 901

- Zoee Xiao Artworks

Food Vendors

- Auntie Tsuki’s

- Bake Your Feels

- Bake’n Bite

- Bliss Kitchen

- Blue Aspara Kitchen

- Bug & Bear’s Kitchen

- Camino Alamo BBQ

- Coco’s Croffles

- Dosa Shack

- Fika&Candy

- Garbo’s Lobster

- Gati Ice Cream

- Gem’s Sweets

- Happy Lemon at the Linc

- Junbi Matcha & Tea

- Kesshō Craft Chocolate

- Kona Ice of Cedar Park

- Kuchisabishii

- Mabuhay Austin

- Milk+Tea

- Ottoman Foods

- P’Z Candiez

- Pippa’s Homebakery

- Preva

- Red Dragon Bao

- Rollie Rolls

- Saté Texas Indonesian BBQ

- Sharetea Round Rock

- Sip Munch Cafe

- Steamies Dumplings

- Sweets n Treats Alchemy

- The Cultured Chefs

- The Peached Tortilla

- Tso Chinese Takeout & Delivery

- Two Sisters Kimchi

- Uncle Tetsu

- Wild Bloom Kitchen

- YAYAS

- Yellow Ranger

Fortune Alley Vendors

- Anahata Yoga Sanctuary

- Erti

- Indigo Mystic Studio

- Sandy Lam

- Tidy Rabbit Tarot

- WitchyCrafts

###

Event Details

WHAT: NightMarket.fun

WHEN: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

WHERE: Lakeline Park, Cedar Park, TX

TICKETS: Available at https://www.nightmarket.fun/events/nightmarket-fun

About the Lunar Foundation:

The Lunar Foundation empowers AANHPI artists in Central Texas through collaborative programs that grow careers and showcase talent. Led by artists and arts professionals, TLF creates sustainable career pathways while bridging cultural understanding between communities.

About the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) promotes the economic growth and prosperity of the Asian American community in Central Texas through advocacy, education, and networking.

About the City of Cedar Park:

Cedar Park is one of Texas’ fastest-growing cities, recognized for its dedication to inclusive community events, cultural engagement, and vibrant public spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.