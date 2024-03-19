Limited Early Bird Tickets Released for Austin's Inaugural Asian Night Market Event

Austin's Inaugural Asian Night Market Event, "Night Market," Is Presented by The Lunar Foundation and Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lunar Foundation and the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the release of limited early bird tickets for the hotly anticipated inaugural Asian night market event, "Night Market," scheduled to take place from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26, 2024. This exciting, immersive, and culturally diverse event aims to activate and celebrate the incredible tapestry of Asian cultures while promoting Central Texas AAPI businesses, artists, performers, and community organizations.

Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the three-day event will be a unique experience, featuring a vibrant array of food stalls, artisanal crafts, live performances, interactive art installations, and much more. "Night Market" is not just an event; it's a celebration of the dynamic strength, courage, creativity, and innovation inherent in the Austin Asian community. The three days will also have thematic programming, including but not limited to:

- Friday: Anime, CosPlay competition, K-pop dance

- Saturday: Muay Thai, food competitions, drumming teams, live music and painting

- Sunday: Family fun day, Yellow Yellow performance, crafts and free lanterns for kids, live music, book readings

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Night Market' to the heart of Austin," said Andrew Lee, Co-Chair for The Lunar Foundation. "This event is a testament to the diversity and cultural richness of our community, and we can't wait to showcase the best of Asian heritage and cuisine to people from all over Texas."

Early bird tickets are now available for purchase at a special discounted rate. Adult tickets for Friday and Saturday are priced at $25 each, while Sunday tickets are available for $20. Children aged 12 years and under can attend for free, but they must have a ticket for entry.

"We want to make 'Night Market' fun and accessible to everyone in the community," said Mark Duval, president and CEO of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce. "By offering early bird tickets at a discounted rate, we hope to encourage people to come together and experience the magic of this unique event."

Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration of Asian culture and community. Purchase your early bird tickets now and join us for an unforgettable weekend at "Night Market."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://nightmarket.fun.

ABOUT THE LUNAR FOUNDATION

The Lunar Foundation’s mission is to make AAPI culture accessible to the broader Central Texas community and create cultural bridges between the diverse communities through the offerings of local AAPI organizations and businesses, as well as AAPI celebrity amplification.

ABOUT THE GREATER AUSTIN ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce is the leading partner for driving local economic growth and opportunity for businesses with ties to Asia and Asian Americans. Their mission is to promote the Asian Pacific American community and community at large as a catalyst for local and global economic growth through advocacy, connections, and education.

Today, the Chamber represents over 260 local businesses serving almost 200,000 Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders in the Greater Austin metropolitan area, representing over 8.2% of the total population.

Learn more at www.austinasianchamber.org.

Media inquiries: Erich Pelletier, Communication & Marketing Manager – Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce: erichpelletier@austinasianchamber.org.

