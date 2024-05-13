Austin's "Night Market" Unveils Stellar Lineup: A Fusion of Culinary Delights and Asian Cultural Extravaganza

Night Market - Distribution Hall - Austin, Texas - May 25th

Night Market Comes to East Austin’s Distribution Hall on May 25th

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Night Market, presented by the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce and The Lunar Foundation with the generous support of H-E-B and numerous other sponsors and partners, has unveiled its highly anticipated lineup of vendors and performers.

Taking place at Distribution Hall in Downtown East Austin on Saturday, May 25th and benefiting the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, the Night Market will showcase an impressive lineup of over 80 exciting local vendors and community organizations, each offering a tantalizing selection of authentic Asian cuisine, trendy crafts, inspirational art, game booths, and community services. From mouthwatering street food favorites to indie AAPI musicians, attendees can expect a gastronomic adventure punctuated by music celebrating the rich tapestry of Asian and Asian-American culture.

Austin’s OG food blogger, Jane Ko (A Taste of Koko) is one of the high-profile AAPI influencers representing the event.

Just a few of the headlining food and crafts vendors confirmed for the Night Market are:

Sharetea Austin - Sharetea’s drinks are made from high-quality tea leaves and selected ingredients shipped directly from Taiwan.

Solid Soaps - Austin-based Solid Soaps sells handmade, plant-based, eco-conscious soaps and candles made with love.

Sway Thai - Sway is an award-winning Thai restaurant with locations in Austin and Aspen, Colorado. Sway was named one of Bon Appetit’s “50 Best New Restaurants in America” upon opening in 2013.

Mimi’s Origamis - Mimi’s Origamis specializes in creating lightweight, elegant, and unique origami jewelry using traditional Japanese washi paper and 14K gold-filled metals.

P’Z Candiez - P’Z Candiez is a family-owned small business from Elgin, Texas. They offer a diverse range of delicious freeze-dried candies and treats.

Jellymoon Press - Jellymoon Press is a studio dedicated to creating cute art and apparel often featuring pastel witches and cozy creatures.

Mabuhay Austin - Mabuhay Austin is Chef Dan Castro’s private chef service. For Night Market, Mabuhay will collaborate with Big C’s Barbecue and The Cultured Chefs to offer dishes focused on fusing Filipino and Texas BBQ.

In addition to the tantalizing food and craft offerings, Night Market will feature a dynamic lineup of performances showcasing vibrant Asian-American culture through music, dance, and visual arts. From traditional folk performances to contemporary showcases, attendees will immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Asian culture while exploring the market's bustling stalls and entertainment zones. Many of the musical acts featured at this year’s Night Market have been engaged and curated by Music Sponsor 1214 Entertainment.

Highlighted musical acts include AK!, Daniel San, Kid Keith, SKYCITIZEN, Succuland Band, The Dropouts, Tyler Kole, Zayeon, James Takashi, and more. Aerialist Diana Nguyen will perform several times throughout the event. Peelander Z founding member Yellow Yellow will play a musical set and, later, will conduct a live painting exhibition. Dance teams KhushATX, Cedar Park Kpop, Choreopop, Redefined Dance Co., and more will also share dazzling cultural performances.

Night Market is presented by The Lunar Foundation in collaboration with the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce.

With its eclectic mix of culinary delights and cultural experiences, Night Market promises to be a night to remember. For more information about Night Market and to view the full lineup of vendors and performances, visit NightMarket.fun/lineup.

###

About The Lunar Foundation: The Lunar Foundation’s mission is to make AAPI culture accessible to the broader Central Texas community and create cultural bridges between the diverse communities through the offerings of local AAPI organizations and businesses, as well as AAPI celebrity amplification.

About the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce: Since its formation in 2012, the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce has focused on improving the business climate in Austin, conducting job fairs, industry forums, educational seminars, and business networking functions. Our mission is to promote the Central Texas Asian Pacific American community and community at large as a catalyst for local and global economic growth through programs focused on Advocacy, Connection, and Education. Learn more at www.austinasianchamber.org.

About Jane Ko (A Taste of Koko): - Austin’s OG food blogger since 2010 has featured thousands of local restaurants and businesses and authored two best-selling books on Austin and Fredericksburg. She was voted “Best Blogger” by The Austin Chronicle and “Disruptor of 2020” by Austin Woman magazine.

About Night Market: Night Market is dedicated to curating unique and immersive experiences that celebrate the diverse cultures and cuisines of Asia. From vibrant night markets to culinary festivals and cultural showcases, Night Market strives to bring people together through food, entertainment, and shared experiences.