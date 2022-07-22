One Month Left to Apply for Mountain Rose Herbs’ 2022 Grants 4 Plants Project
Award Applications Window Closes August 22, 2022EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs is now accepting submissions for its fifth annual Grants 4 Plants program. Four $4,000 grants will be awarded to individuals, small businesses, community herbalists, and nonprofit organizations that show an outstanding commitment to their community and making this planet a better place. Applications will be accepted until midnight on August 22, 2022.
To apply, entrants must:
· Create a video (three minutes or less) that describes your project and mission.
· Share your video on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube with the hashtag #grants4plants.
· Complete and sign the Mountain Rose Herbs Grant Application.
· Read and agree to the Official Rules.
Winning projects will be chosen based on their alignment with Mountain Rose Herbs’ mission and core value that people, plants, and the planet are more important than profit. We’re passionate about financially assisting the exceptional people involved in community herbalism & herbal education, providing accessibility to herbalism (especially to underserved communities), protection of native and medicinal plants, environmental stewardship, and organic & sustainable agriculture.
Grants 4 Plants winners will be contacted on or by September 29, 2022, and will be publicly announced shortly thereafter.
About Mountain Rose Herbs Grants 4 Plants:
Grants 4 Plants began in 2018 with home herbalists, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in mind. To be considered, projects must take place within the US and have clearly defined goals with detailed action plans. Projects should be able to show tangible results, and applicants will be required to submit a written project update and another three-minute video within one year of receiving funds. Full qualifications and requirements can be found here: https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/grants-4-plants-official-rules
About Mountain Rose Herbs:
Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com
