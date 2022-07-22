Emilia Vaughn Releases Debut EP, "Eighteen"

Share This Article

Emilia Vaughn - Photographer: Chlo Subia for OC Hit Emilia Vaughn - "Eighteen" Album Artwork - Photographer: Chlo Subia

Pop singer-songwriter Emilia Vaughn, releases her highly anticipated debut EP, "Eighteen" on all digital streaming platforms.

I wrote my EP, 'Eighteen,' about the ups and downs of being a teenager. Falling in and out of love, losing friendships, losing feelings, and struggling with identity.” — Emilia Vaughn