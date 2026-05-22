Gianna Branca Releases New Single 'Whimsy' Ahead of Debut Album Coming of Age

Gianna Branca Gianna Branca - "Whimsy" Cover Art Gianna Branca - Mercury Lounge, NYC 2026

The rising NYC singer-songwriter previews her forthcoming debut album Coming of Age ahead of her first-ever headlining Manhattan show this June.

I hope they feel inspired to twirl a little on their walk home, and take the long way every once in a while.” — Gianna Branca

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising singer-songwriter Gianna Branca returns with her heartfelt new single “ Whimsy ,” available everywhere Friday, May 22 via Gianna Branca Music, LLC // DNT Entertainment and distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. The dreamy pop/ singer-songwriter release offers another glimpse into Branca’s forthcoming debut album Coming of Age while setting the stage for her first-ever headlining Manhattan performance this June.Written by Gianna Branca and Angelo Brillante, produced and mixed by Brillante, and mastered by Rob Murray, “Whimsy” is an introspective record centered around learning how to slow down, let go of perfectionism, and embrace spontaneity.Inspired by Branca’s own experiences navigating life as a self-described “Type A” personality, the song explores the beauty of becoming more present and open to life’s unexpected moments.“I hope listeners feel a little calmer, and their hearts are a little warmer,” says Branca. “I hope they feel inspired to twirl a little on their walk home, and take the long way every once in a while.”Musically, “Whimsy” blends lush acoustic guitar, atmospheric textures, and intimate storytelling inspired by artists such as Lizzy McAlpine, Maisie Peters, Noah Kahan, and Taylor Swift. Much of the track’s emotional resonance comes from its stripped-back recording process, marking the first time Branca recorded every vocal entirely from her bedroom using a home microphone setup.“This song was an experiment,” Branca explains. “Most of the song poured out of me within minutes of hearing the track for the first time. Angelo created something so beautiful that I immediately felt transported into another world.”The single artwork also reflects the song’s message of embracing creativity and imperfection. The cover features a real watercolor painting created by Gianna’s roommate, Tyson Francis, during an impromptu watercoloring night: a simple but meaningful moment that ultimately inspired the visual identity of the release.“Whimsy” arrives during a breakout season for Branca, who recently opened for Nour Khodr during his New York City tour stop at Mercury Lounge in NY.Fans can also look forward to Branca’s forthcoming debut album Coming of Age, a deeply personal body of work exploring identity, emotional growth, romance, anxiety, self-discovery, and learning how to romanticize life in the middle of uncertainty. The album rollout will continue this summer leading into Branca’s first-ever headlining New York City performance at Chelsea Table and Stage on June 13 at 7pm.For interviews, press opportunities, media requests, or additional information, please contact DNT Entertainment.“Whimsy” Single DetailsArtist: Gianna BrancaRelease Date: May 22, 2026Label: Gianna Branca Music, LLC // DNT EntertainmentUPC: 820233186681ISRC: QM6P42655049Distribution: The OrchardWritten By: Gianna Branca & Angelo BrillanteProduced & Mixed By: Angelo BrillanteMastered By: Rob MurrayGenre: Pop/ Singer-SongwriterMood: Calming, hopeful, introspective, whimsicalListen Now: “Whimsy”Follow Gianna BrancaInstagram: @gianna.brancaTikTok: @gianna.brancaAbout Gianna BrancaGianna Branca is a Philadelphia-born, New York City-based singer-songwriter known for her emotionally honest songwriting, cinematic folk-pop sound, and intimate storytelling. Since launching her independent imprint, Gianna Branca Music, LLC, alongside DNT Entertainment in 2022 while studying Musical Theatre Performance at Shenandoah Conservatory, Branca has steadily emerged as one of indie pop’s rising new voices. Her growing catalog — including her debut EP Just Thinking About You and fan-favorite singles like “conversation,” “Self-Sabotage,” and “isn’t it,” has earned attention for its diary-like vulnerability and relatable lyricism. Branca has performed original music at the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, opened for Nour Khodr at Mercury Lounge, and is preparing for her first-ever headlining Manhattan performance at Chelsea Table and Stage this June. Inspired by artists like Taylor Swift, Norah Jones, Sara Bareilles, Maisie Peters, and Noah Kahan, Branca’s forthcoming debut album Coming of Age marks her most personal and fully realized work to date.

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