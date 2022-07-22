Construction Project Planned for Interstate 90 at Hartford Exit

For Immediate Release:

HARTFORD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin construction work on Interstate 90 adjacent to the Hartford exit (387) beginning the week of Monday, July 25, 2022. This construction project consists of building median ramp detours.

A planned lane closure along eastbound and westbound I-90 will result in some traffic delays. Motorists are also advised that speeds will be reduced in the work zone.

The prime contractor for this project is Double H Paving, Inc. Tea, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 15, 2022.

For more information about the project, please contact Dan Drake, SDDOT Project Engineer, at Dan.Drake@state.sd.us or 605-937-3099.

