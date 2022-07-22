Submit Release
Construction Project Planned for Interstate 90 at Hartford Exit

For Immediate Release:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Contact:
Dan Drake, project engineer, 605-367-5680

HARTFORD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin construction work on Interstate 90 adjacent to the Hartford exit (387) beginning the week of Monday, July 25, 2022. This construction project consists of building median ramp detours.

A planned lane closure along eastbound and westbound I-90 will result in some traffic delays. Motorists are also advised that speeds will be reduced in the work zone.

The prime contractor for this project is Double H Paving, Inc. Tea, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 15, 2022.

For more information about the project, please contact Dan Drake, SDDOT Project Engineer, at Dan.Drake@state.sd.us or 605-937-3099.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

