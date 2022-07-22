Stefan Johnson, Nationally Acclaimed Voice-Over and Social Media Sensation Joins Beonair Network Forum
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, and working from his professional home-based studio, nationally acclaimed voice-over artist Stefan Johnson, an alumnus of Ohio Media School and the Global Voice Acting Academy (GVAA), joined the Beonair Network of Media Schools, for our Beonair Forum, a professional development webinar series designed to bring students, alumni and others in our network closer to the industry pros in media.
— Stefan Johnson, Nationally Acclaimed Voice-over artist
Stefan’s successful VO career has thousands of commercial, promo, and trailer voiceover credits for top global brands which include McDonald's, Cartoon Network, Orlando Magic, Bally Sports, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, Isuzu Motors, Xbox Game Studios Publishing Ancestors Legacy, and more. He’s even appeared on screen in several feature films including Judas and the Black Messiah and Cherry.
As a branding superstar, Stefan’s achievements proceed him. With an amazing 7 million followers on TikTok, 153K followers on Instagram, 13K followers on Twitter, and 30K subscribers on YouTube his social media notoriety, stemming from his off-color comedy and authentic food reviews, has landed him placements on BuzzFeed, Allrecipes.com, POPSUGAR, and the Today Show’s website.
Proud of the hands-on training in multimedia broadcasting and audio production at Ohio Media School (formally Ohio Center for Broadcasting), Stefan is an active member of our Program Advisory Board (PAC), a mentor to our students and graduates, and a guest speaker at our Cleveland Campus, as well as our national platform.
As our special guest, Stefan shared his experience and expertise on how to effectively use social media to grow your brand and some great advice to those looking to pursue voice-acting. An excellent opportunity to learn from this established pro, the webinar also included an open mic Q&A and the awesome opportunity to have Stefan’s undivided attention.
Stefan’s advice to the group included, “Build your network and support one another. Combine your passion and drive and be consistent. That is a winning strategy!”
We appreciate Stefan’s commitment to Ohio Media School and the Beonair Network of Media Schools. An inspiration to all who meet him, Stefan is an alumnus who is extremely committed to the growth and development of our students and alumni.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
