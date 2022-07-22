Free to Attend Edge Computing Event Arrives at the RAI, Amsterdam
Explore the latest trends and persepctives within the edge landscape at the RAI, Amsterdam on 20-21 September 2022.
We look forward to welcoming our visitors to the event to connect, network and learn about the latest trends within edge computing, plus perspectives on the edge landscape.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge industry experts along with Edge enthusiasts will all be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 21st of September 2022 to take part in one of the biggest events involving Edge Computing. Networking, exchanging experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders – all that and much more will be available to the visitors at this year’s expo.
— Lia Richards, Head of Conference
The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, IoT Expo and Digital Transformation Week!
Industry experts from Royal Schiphol Group, Spectro Cloud, SixSq, just to mention a few, will share their secrets about Edge Computing and its best use in their organisations. The newest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends and industry predictions – all that will be shared with the event visitors.
Speakers include:
• Chief Data Officer - Royal Schiphol Group
• Global IoT Platform Head - Bekaert
• Edge Platform Director - Wärtsilä Voyage
• Head of Automation and Industrial IT - ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH
• Principal Consultant & Edge Practice Lead - STL Partners... and more!
This year's conference subjects will include, and will not be limited to:
• Enhancing predictive maintenance and industrial inspection via the Edge
• How to intergrade Edge capabilities into the enterprise
• Enhanced delivery of continuous monitoring and keeping up with increased data
• A closer look at multi-access Edge computing including efficiency, latency and accessibility pros and cons
• The benefit of de-centralised storage... and more!
For more information on this year’s agenda visit:
https://edgecomputing-expo.com/europe/track/enterprise-edge-computing/
Ticket Options
This year's Edge Computing Expo Europe arrives as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost. For everyone wanting to take part in a networking party a new, €99 VIP Ticket has been added. Ticket types include:
In-Person Ticket - FREE - Incudes full access to the 5 co-located events: Edge Computing, Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, & Digital Transformation Week. Plus access to the exhibition floor & tradeshow consisting of 150+ pioneering technology solution providers.
Virtual Ticket - FREE - Includes access to all Edge Computing Expo virtual and on-demand sessions via the desktop and mobile app. Also access to online speed networking.
In-Person VIP Ticket - €99 - Full in-person ticket experience + - Includes access all conference areas plus exclusive invite to the networking party, VIP networking lounge and more!
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/europe/europe-registration/
About the Edge Computing World Series
Edge Computing Expo is a series of free in-person and virtual events and conferences consisting of top-level content and thought leadership discussions exploring the edge computing ecosystem.
These events are the perfect opportunity for enterprise-level decision-makers seeking to explore and evaluate new technologies and strategic approaches to drive innovation in their business, and the critical technologies and approaches needed to make more informed business decisions, improve operational efficiency and customer engagement as well as drive their organisation’s digital culture.
Edge Computing Expo World Series
• Edge Computing Expo Europe – 21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
• Edge Computing Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
• Edge Computing Expo Expo Global – 2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Megan Davis
TechEx Events
1179732353 ext.
email us here