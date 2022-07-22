Free to Attend Edge Computing Europe Expo Arrives at the RAI, Amsterdam
Edge Computing Expo is a series of free in-person and virtual events and conferences consisting of top-level content and thought leadership discussions
We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge industry experts along with Edge enthusiasts will all be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 21st of September 2022 to take part in one of the biggest events about Edge Computing. Networking, exchanging experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders – all that and much more will be available to the visitors at this year’s expo.
— Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx
The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, IoT Expo and Digital Transformation Week!
Industry experts from Royal Schiphol Group, Spectro Cloud, SixSq, just to mention a few, will share their secrets about Edge Computing and its best use in their organisations. The newest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends and industry predictions – all that will be shared with the event visitors.
This year's conference subjects will include, and will not be limited to:
• Manufacturing & The Edge
• Accelerating Transformation with Edge Computing
• Multi-Access Edge Computing
• Integrating AI and Edge Solutions to Build Competitive Advantage
For more information on this year’s agenda visit:
https://edgecomputing-expo.com/global/track/day-two/
Ticket Options
This year's Edge Computing Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost. For everyone wanting to take part in a networking party a new, €99 VIP Ticket has been added. Ticket types include:
Virtual Ticket - FREE
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
In-Person Ticket - FREE
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
In-Person VIP Ticket - €99
• Full in-person ticket experience +
• Networking Party
• Virtual event ticket included
• VIP networking lounge
• Access to AI-powered desktop & mobile app
• All session recordings on-demand via apps
• Exclusive online speed networking sessions
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/global/global-registration/
About the Edge Computing World Series
Edge Computing Expo is a series of free in-person and virtual events and conferences consisting of top-level content and thought leadership discussions exploring the edge computing ecosystem. These events are the perfect opportunity for enterprise-level decision-makers seeking to explore and evaluate new technologies and strategic approaches to drive innovation in their business, and the critical technologies and approaches needed to make more informed business decisions, improve operational efficiency and customer engagement as well as drive their organisation’s digital culture.
Upcoming series events:
Edge Computing Expo Europe – 21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Edge Computing Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Edge Computing Expo Expo Global – 2 December 2022 – Olympia London
