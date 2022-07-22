Touchtown Partners with Candoo Tech to Support and Empower Seniors in Navigating Technology
Touchtown has partnered with Candoo Tech to provide support to empower, teach, and help senior living residents feel more at ease using technology.
At Touchtown, we have seen first-hand the ways that technology can enhance residents’ lives, so helping them get comfortable and understand what resources are available to them is key.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touchtown, Uniguest’s leading senior living engagement technology platform, has partnered with Candoo Tech to provide technical support and training to empower, teach, and help senior living residents to feel more at ease with using technology in their everyday lives.
— Mike Rethage, EVP of Uniguest Senior Living
Through a combination of one-on-one remote training, group lessons and a rich library of content, Candoo Tech helps older adults stay safe, connected and engaged. With many older adults lacking confidence when it comes to using technology, Candoo Tech addresses this digital divide and provides a specialized level of service to empower its members to live better lives.
Serving residents in over 30 states throughout the US, Candoo Tech is the leading provider of tech support and training to senior living communities. The partnership between Touchtown and Candoo Tech aims to help Senior Living community residents feel more comfortable using technology, while reducing the strain on staff and family members.
Liz Hamburg, Founder and CEO of Candoo Tech said, “Technology is a key part of resident engagement and supporting older adults to use that technology, has now more than ever, become a real need. With residents arriving with several connected devices, specialized support, designed with their specific needs in mind is fast becoming a must have service. We’re excited to be partnering with Touchtown to enhance the lives of so many residents.”
Mike Rethage, EVP of Uniguest Senior Living added, “Touchtown is thrilled to partner with Candoo Tech, as we continue to see the need for more resources for seniors as they continue to adopt emerging technologies. At Touchtown, we have seen first-hand the ways that technology can enhance residents’ lives, so helping them get comfortable and understand what resources are available to them is key.”
By providing customized solutions designed to address the needs and preferences of senior living communities, excellent technology consultation, set up, training and support services, the Touchtown and Candoo Tech partnership aims to make an impact in the residents’ lives while decreasing social isolation and improving sense of community and connectedness.
ABOUT CANDOO TECH
Candoo Tech provides tech support and training specifically designed for older adults to help them stay safe, independent and connected. Candoo’s services are provided remotely, nationwide by U.S. based Tech Concierges who are specially trained to work with older adults. The company was founded by entrepreneur Liz Hamburg in 2019 and has been working with older adults and their families directly as well as with health plans, senior living facilities and other organizations supporting older adults. Candoo has seen that with the proper training and support, older adults realize that they “candoo it.” For more information go to https://www.candootech.com
ABOUT TOUCHTOWN
Touchtown’s suite of simple-to-use technology tools improves communication and increases engagement in senior living communities. Custom solutions are designed to effectively address the needs, acuities, and preferences of residents, staff, families, and prospects. Touchtown’s single-entry, cloud-based content management system makes exceptional communication possible for every community. Learn more at https://www.touchtown.com
Stephanie Scott
Uniguest
+1 6159812162
