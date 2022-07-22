Pavement Marking Project Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 22, 2022

Contact: Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says a pavement marking project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 12 from U.S. Highway 281 to Melgaard Road in Aberdeen on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The project consists of applying new pavement markings. The construction operations will reduce traffic to one lane. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The contractor on this $354,000 project is Dakota Traffic Services, LLC. of Tea, SD. The pavement marking operation will be completed in early August, with the overall project completion date scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022.

For more information, please visit the project page at https://dot.sd.gov/aberdeen-pcn-04pf-06vm.

