Free to Attend IoT Tech Expo Europe Returns to RAI, Amsterdam

We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend” — Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IoT industry experts along with IoT enthusiasts will all be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 20-21 September 2022 to take part in one of the biggest events exploring the Internet of Things. Networking, exchanging experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders – all that and much more will be available to the visitors at this year’s expo.The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to additional conference tracks taking place on the day, including AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week.Volvo, Nestle and many more exciting speakers!Industry experts from Unilever, Nestle, Volvo, Maersk, Formula E, Shell, just to mention a few, will share their secrets about the IoT ecosystem and its best use in their organisations. The newest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends and industry predictions – all that will be shared with the IoT Tech Expo visitors.This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of IoT. Some of the subjects will include:• Developing Operations with Digital Twins• Digitalisation and Automation for IIoT• Next Level Safety & Reliability Performance in Operations through IoT• IoT and Data Connectivity – Optimising through Insights• Creating Sustainable Tech for Smart Cities• Creating Immersive Experiences with 5G• Connectivity for Resilient Smart CitiesFor more information about the event, including all ticket options , visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/