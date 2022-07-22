Submit Release
Free to Attend IoT Tech Expo Europe Returns to RAI, Amsterdam

IoT industry experts will all be heading to Amsterdam on the 20-21 September 2022 to take part in one of the biggest events exploring the Internet of Things.

We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend”
— Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT industry experts along with IoT enthusiasts will all be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 20-21 September 2022 to take part in one of the biggest events exploring the Internet of Things. Networking, exchanging experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders – all that and much more will be available to the visitors at this year’s expo.

The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to additional conference tracks taking place on the day, including AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week.

Volvo, Nestle and many more exciting speakers!

Industry experts from Unilever, Nestle, Volvo, Maersk, Formula E, Shell, just to mention a few, will share their secrets about the IoT ecosystem and its best use in their organisations. The newest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends and industry predictions – all that will be shared with the IoT Tech Expo visitors.

This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of IoT. Some of the subjects will include:

• Developing Operations with Digital Twins
• Digitalisation and Automation for IIoT
• Next Level Safety & Reliability Performance in Operations through IoT
• IoT and Data Connectivity – Optimising through Insights
• Creating Sustainable Tech for Smart Cities
• Creating Immersive Experiences with 5G
• Connectivity for Resilient Smart Cities

For more information about the event, including all ticket options, visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/

Lukasz SItkiewicz
TechEx Event
+44 117 980 9023
