Senate Bill 1288 Printer's Number 1865

PENNSYLVANIA, July 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1865

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1288

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL,

SCAVELLO AND PITTMAN, JULY 21, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 21, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school security, providing for

school safety certification.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1314.1-C. School safety certification.

(a) Certification.--A school district shall, in accordance

with this section, issue school safety certifications to

employees allowing an employee certified under subsection (c) to

possess a firearm or other lawful weapon in the course of the

employee's employment.

(b) Request for certification.--On a form prescribed by the

department, an employee of a school entity may submit a request

for a school safety certificate to the administration of the

