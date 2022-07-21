Senate Bill 1288 Printer's Number 1865
PENNSYLVANIA, July 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1865
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1288
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL,
SCAVELLO AND PITTMAN, JULY 21, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 21, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school security, providing for
school safety certification.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1314.1-C. School safety certification.
(a) Certification.--A school district shall, in accordance
with this section, issue school safety certifications to
employees allowing an employee certified under subsection (c) to
possess a firearm or other lawful weapon in the course of the
employee's employment.
(b) Request for certification.--On a form prescribed by the
department, an employee of a school entity may submit a request
for a school safety certificate to the administration of the
