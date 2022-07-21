Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1866

PENNSYLVANIA, July 21 - WHEREAS, Nationally, the DDS Program has provided more than

$510 million in donated dental services; and

WHEREAS, The strength and success of this Commonwealth, the

vitality of our communities and the effectiveness of society

depend, in great measure, upon concerned and devoted

organizations through programs such as the DDS Program;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the Pennsylvania Dental

Association and the Dental Lifeline Network for their "Donated

Dental Services Program"; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate and express its

profound gratitude to the Pennsylvania Dental Association,

Dental Lifeline Network of Pennsylvania and the many DDS

volunteer dentists and dental laboratories who have provided

comprehensive dental treatment to vulnerable people; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate acknowledge the Pennsylvania Dental

Association and Dental Lifeline Network, DDS Program, for

furnishing more than $20 million in dental treatment to people

in this Commonwealth with disabilities or who are elderly or

medically fragile and cannot afford dental care; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the Pennsylvania Dental Association and Dental Lifeline Network

of Pennsylvania.

