Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1866

PENNSYLVANIA, July 21 - WHEREAS, Nationally, the DDS Program has provided more than
$510 million in donated dental services; and
WHEREAS, The strength and success of this Commonwealth, the
vitality of our communities and the effectiveness of society
depend, in great measure, upon concerned and devoted
organizations through programs such as the DDS Program;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the Pennsylvania Dental
Association and the Dental Lifeline Network for their "Donated
Dental Services Program"; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate and express its
profound gratitude to the Pennsylvania Dental Association,
Dental Lifeline Network of Pennsylvania and the many DDS
volunteer dentists and dental laboratories who have provided
comprehensive dental treatment to vulnerable people; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate acknowledge the Pennsylvania Dental
Association and Dental Lifeline Network, DDS Program, for
furnishing more than $20 million in dental treatment to people
in this Commonwealth with disabilities or who are elderly or
medically fragile and cannot afford dental care; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the Pennsylvania Dental Association and Dental Lifeline Network
of Pennsylvania.
