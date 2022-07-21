Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1867

PENNSYLVANIA, July 21 - that is for use by older children, the elderly and adults with

disabilities or special health care needs.

"Adult changing table." A powered, height-adjustable table

that:

(1) Has safety rails on each side of the table and a

safety belt.

(2) Is capable of being lowered to a height of no less

than 19 inches and raised to a height of no less than 38

inches.

(3) Is at least 25 inches wide and at least 72 inches

long.

(4) Supports at least 400 pounds.

"Health care facility." A general or special hospital,

including psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals and

long-term care nursing facilities. The term includes both for-

profit and nonprofit entities and includes those operated by an

agency or State or local government. The term shall also include

a hospice. The term does not include an office used primarily

for the private or group practice by health care practitioners

where no reviewable clinically related health service is

offered.

"Public building or facility." An establishment with the

capacity to serve 1,500 or more persons per day, including an

auditorium, convention center, permanent amusement park, movie

theater, theater, concert hall, sports arena, stadium, shopping

center or store of at least 40,000 square feet, museum library,

park, zoo, airport, train station and bus station.

"State-owned building." The Capitol Building, a building

owned or managed by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania

Courts, rest stops located on interstate highways and the

