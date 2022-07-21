Submit Release
Senate Bill 1307 Printer's Number 1868

PENNSYLVANIA, July 21 - (1) who is under the supervision of a parent,

grandparent, legal guardian or an adult acting with the

expressed consent of the minor's custodial parent or legal

guardian and the minor is engaged in lawful activity,

including safety training, lawful target shooting, engaging

in an organized competition involving the use of a firearm or

the firearm is unloaded and the minor is transporting it for

a lawful purpose; or

(2) who is lawfully hunting or trapping in accordance

with 34 Pa.C.S. (relating to game).

(b.1) Assault weapon exception.--Subsection (a.1) shall not

apply to a person under 21 years of age who is:

(1) a member of the armed services;

(2) an authorized weapon-carrying officer; or

(3) a vested peace officer.

(c) Responsibility of adult.--Any person who knowingly and

intentionally delivers or provides to the minor a firearm in

violation of subsection (a), or to a person under 21 years of

age an assault weapon in violation of subsection (a.1), commits

a felony of the third degree.

(d) Forfeiture.--Any firearm in the possession of a person

under 18 years of age or assault weapon in the possession of a

person under 21 years of age in violation of this section shall

be promptly seized by the arresting law enforcement officer and

upon conviction or adjudication of delinquency shall be

forfeited or, if stolen, returned to the lawful owner.

§ 6115. Loans on, or lending or giving firearms prohibited.

* * *

(b) Exception.--

(1) Subsection (a) shall not apply if any of the

