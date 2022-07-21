Senate Bill 1307 Printer's Number 1868
PENNSYLVANIA, July 21 - (1) who is under the supervision of a parent,
grandparent, legal guardian or an adult acting with the
expressed consent of the minor's custodial parent or legal
guardian and the minor is engaged in lawful activity,
including safety training, lawful target shooting, engaging
in an organized competition involving the use of a firearm or
the firearm is unloaded and the minor is transporting it for
a lawful purpose; or
(2) who is lawfully hunting or trapping in accordance
with 34 Pa.C.S. (relating to game).
(b.1) Assault weapon exception.--Subsection (a.1) shall not
apply to a person under 21 years of age who is:
(1) a member of the armed services;
(2) an authorized weapon-carrying officer; or
(3) a vested peace officer.
(c) Responsibility of adult.--Any person who knowingly and
intentionally delivers or provides to the minor a firearm in
violation of subsection (a), or to a person under 21 years of
age an assault weapon in violation of subsection (a.1), commits
a felony of the third degree.
(d) Forfeiture.--Any firearm in the possession of a person
under 18 years of age or assault weapon in the possession of a
person under 21 years of age in violation of this section shall
be promptly seized by the arresting law enforcement officer and
upon conviction or adjudication of delinquency shall be
forfeited or, if stolen, returned to the lawful owner.
§ 6115. Loans on, or lending or giving firearms prohibited.
* * *
(b) Exception.--
(1) Subsection (a) shall not apply if any of the
20220SB1307PN1868 - 6 -
