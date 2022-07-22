New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Thefts-Vandalism

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 21st , 2022, at 1835 several incidents

INCIDENT LOCATION: Snake Mountain Parking Area in Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 21st , 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks, were advised of two separate thefts/vandalisms from motor vehicles at the Snake Mountain Parking Area in Addison, VT. Items stolen were an iPad, iPod, 3 pairs of sunglasses (Tom Ford and Oakley), $40 cash and two sets of keys. Both vehicles sustained broken windows during the break in.

The Vermont State Police is requesting help from the public in identifying the individuals involved. The only information we have so far is a black lifted truck with silver chrome and a male inside the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the thefts is encouraged to contact Trooper Armin Nukic at (802) 388-4919 or an anonymous tip can be filed using the link below.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit