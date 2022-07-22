Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,813 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Thefts-Vandalism

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B5002254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 21st , 2022, at 1835 several incidents

INCIDENT LOCATION: Snake Mountain Parking Area in Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 21st , 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks, were advised of two separate thefts/vandalisms from motor vehicles at the Snake Mountain Parking Area in Addison, VT. Items stolen were an iPad, iPod, 3 pairs of sunglasses (Tom Ford and Oakley), $40 cash and two sets of keys. Both vehicles sustained broken windows during the break in.

 

The Vermont State Police is requesting help from the public in identifying the individuals involved. The only information we have so far is a black lifted truck with silver chrome and a male inside the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the thefts is encouraged to contact Trooper Armin Nukic at (802) 388-4919 or an anonymous tip can be filed using the link below.

 

 

 

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Thefts-Vandalism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.