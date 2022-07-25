Contify Introduces Global Newsfeed Feature to Provide Users Full Access to Its Entire Content Portfolio

Global Newsfeed

The feature allows users to discover new competitors, technologies, trends, and business signals outside the scope of their current competitive landscape.

With Global Newsfeed our customers now have the ability to scope out any information that they might have been missing due to a narrow focus on their current competitive landscape.”
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO and Founder
VERMONT, WILLISTON, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the market and competitive intelligence platform for all business functions recently introduced a new “Global Newsfeed” feature in its platform.

The Global Newsfeed feature allows users to access all of the content aggregated by Contify using its proprietary crawling infrastructure, from over 500,000 sources.

Previously, users only had access to a Newsfeed that was specifically curated for them, based on their taxonomy of competitors, topics, product segments, technologies, industry segments, and any other topics they might be interested in. Now, they can access the depth and breadth of Contify’s content portfolio and export content from the Global Newsfeed to their Curated Newsfeed.

Mohit Bhakuni, CEO - Contify says - “We are a business information company. Our mission is to help companies gain a competitive edge by providing them with relevant information on their market and competitive landscape. However, as more companies enter new spaces and existing companies launch new products in adjacent markets, the global competitive landscape is evolving faster than ever. With Global Newsfeed our customers now have the ability to scope out any information that they might have been missing due to a narrow focus on their current competitive landscape.”

Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of businesses across industries such as manufacturing, telecom, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.

About Contify

Contify is a Market and Competitive Intelligence platform that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent and actionable business information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 500,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.

Contify is a comprehensive market and competitive intelligence platform that helps businesses track information on competitors, customers and industry segments by enabling users to collect, curate, and share actionable intelligence across their organization.

