FabTV covers the EMMY nominated comedy “Ted Lasso”

Apple TV+ hosted a tailgate event last night for the EMMY nominated comedy “Ted Lasso.”

20 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" is the most-nominated 2022 comedy series, of course it is!!!!!”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple TV+ hosted a tailgate event last night for the EMMY nominated comedy “Ted Lasso.” Series stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, Sam Richardson, and more attended the FYC event and FabTV was there to cover it! Interviews with Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández and Jeremy Swift!

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles

Created by: Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt

About FabTV.com:
FabTV is your destination for entertainment news. Get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.

