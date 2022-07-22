FabTV covers the EMMY nominated comedy “Ted Lasso”

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attend Ted Lasso covered by FabTV.com Toheeb Jimoh attends Ted Lasso FYC Special Screening Jeremy Swift at the Ted Lasso FYC Special Screening

Apple TV+ hosted a tailgate event last night for the EMMY nominated comedy “Ted Lasso.”

20 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" is the most-nominated 2022 comedy series, of course it is!!!!!” — Fernando Escovar

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apple TV+ hosted a tailgate event last night for the EMMY nominated comedy "Ted Lasso." Series stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple Jeremy Swift , Phil Dunster, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh , Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, Sam Richardson, and more attended the FYC event and FabTV was there to cover it! Interviews with Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández and Jeremy Swift!Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccerIn addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Sarah NilesCreated by: Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt

The beautiful Sarah Niles arrives at an Emmy FYC special screening of "Ted Lasso"