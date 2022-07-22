Maine State Police Troop A is requesting assistance in locating Connor Remillard (13 y.o.) of Kennebunk Road in Alfred. Connor left the family residence on foot around 6 p.m. and has not been heard from since. He may now be on a bicycle. Connor is described as a white male, 5'2", 100lbs, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a Yellow Pokémon shirt and dark Mario fleece pajama pants with sandals. If located please contact Maine State Police Trooper Doughty (207-624-7076 x9).