Maine State Police Troop A is requesting assistance in locating Connor Remillard (13 y.o.) of Kennebunk Road in Alfred. Connor left the family residence on foot around 6 p.m. and has not been heard from since. He may now be on a bicycle. Connor is described as a white male, 5'2", 100lbs, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a Yellow Pokémon shirt and dark Mario fleece pajama pants with sandals. If located please contact Maine State Police Trooper Doughty (207-624-7076 x9).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.