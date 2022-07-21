Read more about GBI Investigates Woman’s Death in Hancock County

Sparta, GA (July 21, 2022) – The GBI is investigating the death of a woman who died after an in-custody incident with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., Brianna Marie Grier, age 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15.

The early investigation indicates Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta. Grier was arrested at the home. While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries. She later died because of those injuries.

Grier’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.