Closure Planned at East 10th Street in Sioux Falls

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that East 10th Street will be closed to traffic from S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) to North Tumble Creek Circle beginning Monday, July 25, 2022.

A detour will not be provided. Motorists should use alternate routes during this planned closure. S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) will remain open to traffic throughout the project.

The East 10th Street closure is for the completion of utility work and will be reopened to traffic by Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

