Motor Vehicle Thefts / Shaftsbury Barracks

CASE#: 22B3001912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 17th, 2022, several incidents

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stamford, VT / Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 17th, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of two separate thefts from a motor vehicle at the Stamford Valley Golf Course in Stamford, VT. Credit cards and cash were stolen from the vehicles and used at the Wal-Mart in North Adams, MA, to purchase some miscellaneous items and $500.00 Apple gift cards. Investigation later revealed similar thefts occurred at the Mt. Anthony Country Club in Bennington, VT, as well as country clubs in Dalton (MA), Lenox (MA), and Pittsfield (MA), where credit cards were stolen and used at local Wal-Marts to purchase $500.00 Apple gift cards. Video surveillance from the different Wal-Marts revealed the same middle aged male and female, dressed in golf attire, driving a silver SUV, conducting the transactions. The suspects have made off with approximately $10,000.00 in cash and cards. The Vermont State Police is requesting help from the public in identifying the individuals involved. Anyone with information regarding the thefts is encouraged to contact Trooper Nicholas Grimes at (802) 442-5421 or an anonymous tip can be filed using the link below.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit