Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 22-25) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in the Chandler area will be closed this weekend (July 22-25) for work zone preparation related to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Broadway Road will also be closed for work on the project. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 25) for work zone preparation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. HOV ramps between US 60 and I-10 closed. Detour : Traffic can use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and take westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley who want to reach I-10 in the East Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway).

(Price Freeway) (July 23) for maintenance work. : Drivers can use northbound Price Road to Elliott Road to access northbound Loop 101. Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions will occur over the next month in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

