MDC Scrivner Shooting Range Closed for Maintenance Beginning in August

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – Staff from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) are closing public access to Scrivner Road Shooting Range in Cole County during the month of August to perform repairs and general maintenance to the range.

Repairs are expected to start on or near Aug. 1 and continue for nearly a month. Fixes to asphalt and shingles are just some of the tasks that are set to be completed during this time. While the shooting range will be closed to the public, the remainder of Scrivner Road Conservation Area will remain open during the repairs.

Scrivner Road Conservation Area consists of more than nine hundred acres of hiking, fishing, camping, and hunting areas. Directions to Scrivner Road Conservation Area from Russellville are to take Route AA south, then Scrivner Road east, then Scott Road north .7 miles to the area.  For more information about Scrivner Road Conservation Area, call (573) 815-7900, or visit MDC online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/scrivner-road-conservation-area.

