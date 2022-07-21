Korean Traditional Alcohol Makes a Hit in One of the Biggest California Wine Festivals
On July 25th, aT Center LA participated in the 2022 Santa Barbara Wine Festival to promote Korean traditional liquor and its paired Korean food.SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA , USA , July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 16th of July, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles branch (hereafter, aT Center LA) announced that they participated in the 2022 California Wine Festival held in Santa Barbara to promote Korean traditional liquor and its paired Korean food.
At the festival, Kyung-moon Kim, a traditional Korean American master sommelier, personally presented his array of traditional liquor. Neighboring his arrangement, Kyung Bin Min, head chef of the famous experimental Korean restaurant Hanchic, provided kimchi pancakes to match the traditional liquor. Both of their presentations captured the eyes and palates of over 3,000 visitors, making the aT Center LA booth the talk of the festival.
Traditional liquor cocktails such as Makgeolli watermelon punch and plum sparkling were offered which were perfect for the California weather. K-Food giveaways such as Tteokbokki and Yuja juice were also handed out so locals could easily approach and experience the traditional liquor.
Savana and Mark, who participate in the wine festival every year, said, "I was surprised because it was my first time that I tried Korean alcohol at the wine festival.” Savana also mentioned, "I am familiar with Korean food, but it was a good experience to know that there was such a wide variety of alcohol in Korea. I hope I can taste it more often in the future."
The big hit Korean liquor made during the festival evidently affirmed the increasing trend of Korean liquor becoming more popular in the US alcohol market after the pandemic. Millennial-Gen Z generation, which especially enjoys Korean dramas, is the biggest demographic to enjoy Korea’s prized alcohol. At the end of June this year, US imports of Korean liquor rose 54% to $26 million compared to last year.
Minho Kim, President of aT Center LA, said, "it is the best opportunity now to promote Korean traditional liquor as well as K-Food.” aT Center LA will continue to promote the awareness of Korean traditional liquor in the US through various events and promotions. They hope to see Korean culture and food bringing the same lively interest in their future projects.
