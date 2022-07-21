Submit Release
RE: Lower Waterford Rd, Waterford

Road way update, VT  RT 18 is open until Lower Waterford Road, Lower Waterford remains closed at this time.

 

Sent: Thursday, July 21, 2022 3:36 PM
Subject: Lower Waterford Rd, Waterford

 

Lower Waterford Rd in the area of VT 18 in Waterford is experiencing delays in the area of due to multiple trees and powerlines down in the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

