RE: Lower Waterford Rd, Waterford
Road way update, VT RT 18 is open until Lower Waterford Road, Lower Waterford remains closed at this time.
From: Kunzmann, Ryan
Sent: Thursday, July 21, 2022 3:36 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lower Waterford Rd, Waterford
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Lower Waterford Rd in the area of VT 18 in Waterford is experiencing delays in the area of due to multiple trees and powerlines down in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
V/R
Ryan Kunzmann
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173