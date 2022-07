Research Backs Up Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Health Benefits

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S. Herbal Skincare Elixirs from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido's Health & Beauty USA Launches HSO Beauty Products

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent studies suggest that Hemp Seed Oil may be good for skin health. Medical News Today lists six potential health benefits, including:1) Hydrates dry skin2) Improves acne and acne scars3) Reduces inflammatory skin conditions, such as eczema and atopic dermatitis4) Combats signs of skin aging5 )Strengthens skin to ward off infections6) Contains α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid to repair skin damage caused by UV rays from the sun.“The initial research on HSO is encouraging,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “Hemp Seed Oil contains various phytochemicals that are good for your skin.”One of the reasons why HSO provides health benefits to the skin is its anti-inflammation properties.“Inflammation is the cause of several skin conditions, such as dermatitis and heat rashes,” she added. “HSO contains gamma-linolenic acid, a ‘powerful anti-inflammatory’ which also encourages ‘skin growth and new cell generation.’”Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.“We are bringing a premium line of herbal beauty products for skin, hair, and body to American consumers,” he added.Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.“Consumers are looking for natural products without harsh ingredients,” Iva and Troy said. “Our products contain natural ingredients that have time-tested benefits for your skin.”Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.For more information, visit OneLavi.com and follow at @vidosusa.