Research Backs Up Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Health Benefits
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Vido's Health & Beauty USA Launches HSO Beauty Products
Hemp Seed Oil contains various phytochemicals that are good for your skin.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent studies suggest that Hemp Seed Oil may be good for skin health.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
Medical News Today lists six potential health benefits, including:
1) Hydrates dry skin
2) Improves acne and acne scars
3) Reduces inflammatory skin conditions, such as eczema and atopic dermatitis
4) Combats signs of skin aging
5 )Strengthens skin to ward off infections
6) Contains α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid to repair skin damage caused by UV rays from the sun.
“The initial research on HSO is encouraging,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “Hemp Seed Oil contains various phytochemicals that are good for your skin.”
One of the reasons why HSO provides health benefits to the skin is its anti-inflammation properties.
“Inflammation is the cause of several skin conditions, such as dermatitis and heat rashes,” she added. “HSO contains gamma-linolenic acid, a ‘powerful anti-inflammatory’ which also encourages ‘skin growth and new cell generation.’”
Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
“We are bringing a premium line of herbal beauty products for skin, hair, and body to American consumers,” he added.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
“Consumers are looking for natural products without harsh ingredients,” Iva and Troy said. “Our products contain natural ingredients that have time-tested benefits for your skin.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit OneLavi.com and follow at @vidosusa.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
email us here