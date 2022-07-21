Yellow Ribbon Fund Expands Career Development Program to Include Wounded Veterans
Veteran Support Organization Reflects on Hire A Veteran Day With The Expansion of Successful Career Development ProgramBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of Hire a Veteran Day on July 25, Yellow Ribbon Fund is gearing up to expand its successful career development program to include Yellow Ribbon Fund veterans and service members. The expanded program will offer veterans access to the same scholarship opportunities available to military caregiver recipients to attend the MilSpo Academy Powered by CareerDash.
The MilSpo Academy Powered by CareerDash offers students training in a variety of areas that are compatible with the life of a military spouse, caregiver or wounded veteran. The program offers three main course paths: Business Development, Recruiting and Digital Marketing. Courses can be completed in an average of 8-10 weeks.
Through its partnership with CareerDash, Yellow Ribbon Fund has offered scholarships to 76 caregivers to attend the MilSpo Academy. The program boasts a 70 percent job placement rate after completion and has given many caregivers who have participated a sense of identity and control in their life.
A 2022 report by the U.S. Department of Labor found that of the 2 million post-9/11 veterans with a service-related disability, more than 1.2 million had a disability rating of 60 percent or higher, which describes the severity of the veteran’s injury. More than half of those with this level of disability or higher were not employed compared with all post-9/11 veterans who are not employed, which aligns with the population overall (~3.6 percent). There are many reasons for this, but one of them is that their disabilities prevent them from holding a traditional job.
"We have seen great success from caregivers who have participated in the MilSpo program. Now, with this opportunity to extend the program to our wounded veterans, we can have an even larger impact," says Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund executive director. "We credit our successful partnership with CareerDash with establishing the foundation upon which we’ve built this new program. We are grateful to them, and we look forward to a long relationship in the future.”
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit organization focused on supporting military families from hospital to hometown. Through two core programs, the nonprofit offers support and logistical assistance for wounded, ill and injured service members, families and caregivers. Under the Keystone Family and Caregiver Support Program, Yellow Ribbon Fund offers the Career Development Program which provides scholarships to attend the MilSpo Academy Powered by CareerDash.
For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund, its programs or how to get involved, visit yellowribbonfund.org. TO help support the veteran support organization through a tax-deductible donation, email donate@yellowribbonfund.org or visit yellowribbonfund.org.
###
About Yellow Ribbon Fund:
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. With the help of donors, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Crossroads and Keystone programs enable them to have a significant impact on helping service members and their families navigate their life-long recovery journey. The Crossroads Program provides families with hotel stays for acute stays at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fully furnished apartments local to the hospital for long-term stays and car rentals for families to have full access to transportation without restriction. The Keystone Program steps in and takes care of the family unit that experiences the long-term effects of injury and recovery. The Yellow Ribbon Fund's top priority is to keep families together during the recovery process. They accomplish this by providing housing and transportation along with caregiver support when and where it's needed. For more information on the Yellow Ribbon Fund, go to YellowRibbonFund.org or call 240-223-1180 or email at email@YellowRibbonFund.org.
