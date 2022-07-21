The Maine State Police can confirm that 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin is the teenager found deceased in her home in Mount Vernon on Monday, July 18, 2022. No arrests have been made as of yet. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding McLaughlin’s death.
