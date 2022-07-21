EXPRESSWAY SHOOTINGS DOWN AMID INCREASED ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ENFORCEMENT DETAILS

CHICAGO - At the midway mark for 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting the total number of Chicago area expressway shootings is down 36% compared to this time last year. The number of non-fatal injury expressway shooting in the Chicago area is down 46% and the number of expressway homicides is down 90% compared to this time last year.





"This progress is a testament to the important anti-violence work that ISP has done to intercept preventable expressway shootings and keep Illinoisans safe," said Governor JB Pritzker. "By investing in modernized technology and expanding collaboration between jurisdictions, we've been able to ward off many tragedies from striking our streets. Still, the work doesn't stop here. Gun violence is a public health emergency—and my administration will continue to treat it as such by deploying every available resource to counteract this epidemic and save countless lives."





"The Illinois State Police is committing numerous resources to combat what was a rising number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Since increasing the presence of ISP troopers, the use of automated license plate readers, the creation and deployment of specialty anti-violence units, and the use of air operations, the number of Chicagoland expressway shootings for the first half of 2022 decreased by more than a third and arrests have increased. ISP is committed to using every tool in its toolbox to help keep people safe on Illinois expressways."





ISP Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement (SAVE) unit, Chicago Anti-Violence Detail, and District Chicago Patrol statistics for January 1-July 21, 2022 compared to January 1-July 21, 2021.





Date Shootings Injuries Deaths Traffic Stops Arrests Guns Seized Recovered Vehicles Jan 1 - July 21, 2022 84 38 1 14,306 319 199 262 Jan 1 - July 21, 2021 132 70 10 9,919 288 110 89

ISP continues to take a multifaceted approach to reduce violent crime.





1. Increased ISP presence - Chicago Anti-Violence Detail

2. Focused, strategic violent crime reduction missions. Proactive enforcement - SAVE Unit

3. Multiple jurisdiction collaboration

4. Unified Command - Multiple ISP divisions focused on expressway violence

5. Technology - ALPRs, air operations





Chicago Anti-Violence Detail. ISP created the Chicago Anti-Violence Detail on October 1, 2021. The ISP Division of Patrol DOP has consistently mobilized up to 110 additional Illinois State Troopers per month in Cook County. These anti-violence details provide greater police presence and visibility along key expressways, while also assisting District Chicago Troopers with handling a large number of calls. This frees up troopers to conduct proactive and targeted missions. The increased presence has shown reductions in shooting-related incidents while deployed.





SAVE - Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement. ISP created the SAVE unit on February 16, 2022 - a team made up of selected troopers armed with the strategic mission of crime interdiction. SAVE unit members perform focused-based policing in problem areas by way of intense saturation using intelligence, existing technology, and leveraging ties with various local, state, and federal agencies to "laser" focus on violent criminals.





Multiple jurisdiction collaboration. ISP coordinates crime enforcement details with other law enforcement partners with the mission to intercept violent crime, illegal guns, and contraband flow into Cook County.





Unified Command. ISP established a unified command for quicker decision making and increased communication. Multiple ISP divisions are working with a singular focus to enhance effectiveness and increase safety. For example - air operations is used to pinpoint and surveil key suspect vehicles vs. dangerous pursuits, and investigations is working directly with the SAVE unit for more immediate access to crime scene services and laboratory analysis.





Technology. ISP is using technology, such as ALPRs and air operations, to significantly impacted more precise criminal apprehensions.





In addition to patrol and criminal investigation details to target expressway shooting, ISP is also strengthening forensic services and building new laboratories to process evidence, as well as recruiting 300 new troopers to join the ranks.























