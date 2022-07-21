Capital Region TPA Tabs Urban SDK to Provide Traffic Data and Trip Reporting Services
Urban SDK now provides traffic data and data management services for 10 MPOs in the state of Florida.
We are very excited to start working with Capital Region TPA ... the state of Florida continues to show just how important data-driven decision making is for its visitors, residents, and communities.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Capital Region Transportation Planning Association (CRTPA) has selected Urban SDK, the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, to provide web-based trip reporting, traffic data software, and data management.
Urban SDK Co-founder and COO, Justin Dennis
“When we founded Urban SDK, it became our mission to make data more accessible,” said Urban SDK Co-founder and COO, Justin Dennis. “Especially in the government sector, where we can provide a more actionable and affordable way for public organizations to innovate.”
As part of this initiative, Urban SDK will provide CRTPA with data that includes trip volumes and durations, origins and destinations, infrastructure conditions, and fatality analysis. The Capital Region TPA will also utilize speed and reliability performance measures such as planning time index, travel time reliability (TTR), and average speeds.
CRTPA officials will be able to leverage Urban SDK’s web-based platform to improve traffic analysis and operations, create and share reports with internal stakeholders, and increase citizen engagement.
“We are very excited to start working in the panhandle, and to now provide data management services for nearly half of the planning organizations in our home state of Florida,” said Dennis. “Florida continues to demonstrate the importance of data-driven decision making, along with the impact it has on visitors, residents, and communities around the state.”
About Urban SDK
A global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, Urban SDK is the only enterprise data analytics platform that equips professionals with the urban planning data needed to make efficient, data-driven planning decisions. We provide organizations with clean data pipelines, automated performance reporting, and an on-demand repository of data that can be accessed and visualized in our GIS mapping Studio. Urban SDK customers trust in and use our platform to build safer, more efficient, equitable, and sustainable infrastructure.
