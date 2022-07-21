Nope movie premiere was dope: Covered by BlackTreeTV & FabTV

Jordan Peele, NOPE, Universal pictures, Keke palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, FabTV, red carpet , Premiere

Director, producer and writer of "NOPE" Jordan Peele

Keke palmer, fabtv, nope, jordan peele, red carpet, premiere , daniel kaluuya

Keke Palmer may be nominated for insane performance in NOPE.

Jordan Peele, Hollywood, red carpet , premiere, cast of NOPE, fabTV, Blacktreetv, keke palmer, daniel kaluuya

Jordan Peele and his amazing actors of NOPE.

All star movie premiere for Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster "NOPE"!!!

"Jordan Peele continues to make these cool thrillers, he's the Rod Serling of our time", said Fernando Escovar of FabTV.com”
— Fernando Escovar
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stars of Jordan Peele's latest thriller turned it out at the film's Hollywood premiere with help from some famous friends like Stephen Curry, Bill Burr, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and John Boyega.

Nope — Jordan Peele’s latest project, which follows a sibling horse training duo, played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, who encounter a mysterious force over their California ranch — has left audiences guessing about its secretive plot ever since the film’s first trailer dropped in February. It turns out, his cast had many of those same questions when they first read the script.

“I just thought to myself, ‘What? So what’s he saying, for real?'” Palmer admitted at the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. “With Jordan, you can never really watch any of his stuff on the surface, but that first watch always is a little surface because you don’t know what you’re looking for. So I was like, ‘I know this is a surface first read, now I’m ready to talk to him about what I’m really supposed to do.”

Peele celebrated his cast, calling Kaluuya “my favorite actor in the world, my partner in crime” and Palmer “the wind beneath the wings of this film; she’s our everything and she’s going to blow your mind.”

"Jordan Peele continues to make these cool thrillers, he's the Rod Serling of our time", said Fernando Escovar of FabTV.com

FabTV is a destination website for entertainment news. You get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.

BlackTree TV has you covered—from all of Hollywood's top events to issues important to the community at large. BlackTree is dedicated to bringing you entertaining content that is uplifting and informative.

Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 8187267269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Keke Palmer details NOPE at the World Premiere

You just read:

Nope movie premiere was dope: Covered by BlackTreeTV & FabTV

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 8187267269
Company/Organization
FabTV
PO Box 2381
Toluca Lake, California, 91610
United States
+1 8187267269
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Nope movie premiere was dope: Covered by BlackTreeTV & FabTV
Don't Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac covered by FabTV
ZOMBIES 3 premiere in Los Angeles covered by FabTV
View All Stories From This Author