Nope movie premiere was dope: Covered by BlackTreeTV & FabTV
All star movie premiere for Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster "NOPE"!!!
"Jordan Peele continues to make these cool thrillers, he's the Rod Serling of our time", said Fernando Escovar of FabTV.com”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stars of Jordan Peele's latest thriller turned it out at the film's Hollywood premiere with help from some famous friends like Stephen Curry, Bill Burr, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and John Boyega.
— Fernando Escovar
Nope — Jordan Peele’s latest project, which follows a sibling horse training duo, played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, who encounter a mysterious force over their California ranch — has left audiences guessing about its secretive plot ever since the film’s first trailer dropped in February. It turns out, his cast had many of those same questions when they first read the script.
“I just thought to myself, ‘What? So what’s he saying, for real?'” Palmer admitted at the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. “With Jordan, you can never really watch any of his stuff on the surface, but that first watch always is a little surface because you don’t know what you’re looking for. So I was like, ‘I know this is a surface first read, now I’m ready to talk to him about what I’m really supposed to do.”
Peele celebrated his cast, calling Kaluuya “my favorite actor in the world, my partner in crime” and Palmer “the wind beneath the wings of this film; she’s our everything and she’s going to blow your mind.”
FabTV is a destination website for entertainment news.
BlackTree TV has you covered—from all of Hollywood's top events to issues important to the community at large.
