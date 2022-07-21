10 Peruvian Textile Manufacturers to Attend Sourcing at Magic
Sourcing at Magic, August 7-10 in Las Vegas / Booth 61212
You can visit Peru’s Section in Sourcing at Magic, Booth #61112 - 61219”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROMPERU & The Trade Commission of Peru in Los Angeles are excited to announce the participation of 10 Peruvian Textile Manufacturers for Sourcing at Magic. As one of the largest textile trade shows, Perú will have the opportunity to connect with brands and buyers from around the world from August 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, the 10 manufacturers showcase the best of Peru’s Textile Production including native materials like Alpaca from Peru and Pima Cotton.
— Conrado Falco
In recent years Peru has become a global leader in textile production, with a focus on high-quality, low cost and sustainable goods. Peru’s advanced supply chain and comprehensive free trade agreement with the United States has made it an attractive destination for textile brands of all sizes. With a range of full service production options in wovens and knits for men’s, women’s, kid’s & loungewear with competitive lead times and minimums starting at 50 pieces, Peru’s vendors at Magic are the perfect partners.
You can visit Peru’s Section in Sourcing at Magic, Booth #61112 - 61219, located in the America’s Nearshore section of the trade show.
If you are a textile brand interested in connecting with Peruvian Manufacturers please contact our Los Angeles textile specialist, Lottie Bertello: lbertello@promperu.gob.pe.
Director: Conrado Falco
TRADE COMMISSION OF PERU IN LOS ANGELES
+1 310-496-7411
cfalco@PROMPERU.gob.pe