Season paving operations have begun in Carbon County

RAWLINS, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun seasonal paving operations in Carbon County.



Work has begun on Wyoming Highway 487, north of Medicine Bow between mile markers 20-21.25. This operation is expected to take a couple days.



Crews will then move paving operations to Interstate 80 at mile posts 261-262 in the east bound lane by Elk Mountain. Paving operations are expected to last one day.



Once that section is complete, crews will move to Rawlins. They will pave I-80 at mile post 225, and Wyoming Highway 71 between mileposts 0-1.

Finally, paving operations will complete in Carbon County in Saratoga on Wyoming Highway 130. Various sections will be addressed.

Motorists through any of the above areas this month should expect potential delays due to lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic control. In any work zone, be sure to avoid distractions like cell phones and obey all posted signs and flaggers.



Paving operations in Carbon County are expected to take a couple weeks. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.