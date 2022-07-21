Soundstripe Partners with The Other Nashville Society (TONS) to Amplify Music City USA’s Genre-Diverse Artists
This program is a testament to Soundstripe’s ability to support the artist community while also creating new, fresh music for their clients.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundstripe, a leading provider of unlimited high-quality, royalty-free music, video, and sound effects for creators, has partnered with The Other Nashville Society (TONS) to bring new opportunities to the TONS community of artists in Nashville’s Pop, Rock, Singer/Songwriter, Soul, Emo, Hip-Hop, R&B, Jazz, Orchestral, Electronic, and Christian music scenes.
— Ally Venable, Co-Founder of TONS
The partnership, which will be rolling out through 2022, aligns TONS’ mission to bring together artists who fall outside Nashville’s traditional Country music community with Soundstripe’s drive to “Keep Creators Creating” with an ever-expanding catalog of royalty-free songs created through production deals with artists. Now, TONS artists will be given the opportunity to have their music featured in Soundstripe’s catalog through a new Artist in Residence program, learn more about the music industry via song camps and panel discussions, and foster community through several other networking events to amplify the voices and presence of TONS artists.
Soundstripe and TONS kicked off the partnership with a networking event in March, setting the stage for the Artist in Residence program, which began in June 2022. Soundstripe selected TONS artists Brian Brown, Cosette, James Cole, Bonner Black, and The American Indie from a pool of over 60 applicants to participate in the program. Gathering at Soundstripe HQ in Nashville for a songwriting camp from June 20-24, these artists were each tasked with creating an original song to fit an assigned genre and style by the end of that week.
The resulting songs will be released on Soundstripe and to DSPs on the final Friday of each month for the remainder of the year, with the first release from Brian Brown planned for July 29th. Each month, the featured Artist in Residence will also receive playlist promotion from Soundstripe, create social media content around their release, and host a video creator contest. All Artists in Residence will be paid an upfront fee to add their song to the Soundstripe catalog, along with performance royalties on any usages of their tracks in film, TV, advertising campaigns, podcasts, and other media projects. The program will culminate with an EP release of all Soundstripe x TONS Artist in Residence songs in December 2022.
“TONS is serving a crucial need in Nashville’s broad music community by creating an environment for connections to happen and opportunities to flourish for so many industry professionals and talented artists who are creating incredible music in genres that aren’t traditionally associated with our city,” said Micah Sannan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe. “Our catalog at Soundstripe spans every genre, and I have no doubt that the talented musicians selected for the Artist in Residence program will create amazing songs that reveal the true breadth of the Nashville music community in the coming months.”
"This is such a cool partnership for us. Soundstripe is a global leader in their space, and the fact that they're based here in Nashville is what we’re most excited about,” said Ally Venable, Co-Founder of TONS. “The five artists Soundstripe chose from our membership submissions are the perfect representation of TONS and the diverse genres here in Nashville. This program is a testament to Soundstripe’s ability to support the artist community while also creating new, fresh music for their clients.”
About Soundstripe
Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to more than 10 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in more than 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.
The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2022 Inc. Regionals list and the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here