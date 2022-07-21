Gordon McKernan Releases Details for Backpack Giveaway Event
Gordon McKernan's newest community-based event will provide students across Louisiana with backpacks filled with school supplies.LA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan has shared that his Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until his participating offices run out of backpacks.
McKernan's newest community-based event will provide over 1,000 students across Louisiana with backpacks filled with school supplies. Free backpacks will be issued on a first come, first served basis. McKernan will issue one backpack per K-5 student. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a backpack. Due to the high volume of families in need, McKernan will offer a maximum of three backpacks per family.
The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue and other classroom essentials. There will be a range of colors available to suit the taste of every student that walks through McKernan's office doors.
The backpacks will be available at seven of McKernan's offices across the state. The participating offices are:
- Alexandria: 4207 Parliament Drive, Suite A, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Baton Rouge: 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Hammond: 910 W Thomas Street, Hammond, LA
- Lafayette: 2505 Verot School Road, Lafayette, LA 70508
- Lake Charles: 3042 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 7060
- Monroe: 2700 Forsythe Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201
- Shreveport: 1754 E 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
