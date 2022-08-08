Centraleyes Launches “Secure Africa Program” to Bring Free Cyber Security to Those Who Need it Most
Centraleyes launched their new program, "Secure Africa", bringing free access to its next-generation cyber risk platform to early stage African startups.
Bringing this incredible initiative to African countries will enable local companies to secure their customer's data and truly make this world a safer place.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its recently announced Cyber Risk Training Program in Africa, Centraleyes has now launched another initiative called Secure Africa, for the early stage, African-based startups, offering a free subscription to its next-generation cyber risk platform.
— Yair Solow, Centraleyes CEO
This unique program was designed as a way to give back to the community and help early stage startups in Africa mature their data protection practices, and bring increased security to life in a region where cyber security is not always accessible. This not-for-profit program will certainly serve as a huge opportunity for early stage tech companies to increase security while bringing innovation to the world.
The Centraleyes platform provides its customers with unparalleled ability to achieve and sustain cyber resilience by streamlining and simplifying manual workflows via automation and orchestration. The platform leverages internal and external data sources to produce real-time, actionable intuitive insights on dashboards and reports.
Centraleyes’s CEO, Yair Solow shared “When we founded the company, one of our core missions was to make this world a safer place. Bringing this incredible initiative to African countries will enable local companies to secure their customer's data and truly make this world a safer place.”
About Centraleyes:
Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. The platform addresses the main pain points of GRC by providing no-code deployment with single-day implementation and onboarding, automation and orchestration of data collection and analysis, and real-time dashboards and reports that enable its customers to make smarter strategic decisions. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
