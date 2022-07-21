Submit Release
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to an Estimated $660 Million

Powerball jackpot grows to $119 million; Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $269,000

JACKSON, MISS. –The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps growing. In advance of the Friday, July 22, drawing, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $660 million, with an estimated cash value of $376.9 million.

If the jackpot is hit at $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. This is the 28th draw for the current jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on April 15, 2022.

The jackpot for the Saturday, July 23, Powerball® drawing is up to $119 million, with an estimated cash value of $69.2 million. Tonight’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is worth an estimated $269,000.

