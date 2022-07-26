Centraleyes Goes Live with the Most Advanced Vendor Risk Solution on the Globe
Centraleyes announced this week the release of version 4.7 of its next-generation GRC platform.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new release includes revolutionary updates to its 3rd-party and vendor risk management solution.
The new additions to the platform enhances and magnifies the existing ability to manage vendor risk in a scalable and automated manner by leveraging both self-attestations and automated intelligence scans. In the latest release there are a number of ground breaking solutions including a 4th party and supply chain risk module, financial risk quantification, enhanced automated threat intel scanning including breach detection, credential theft, open ports and a lot more.
The latest version puts Centraleyes on the forefront of the TPRM solutions, enabling its customers to build an automated and scalable vendor risk program.
About Centraleyes:
Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. The platform addresses the main pain points of GRC by providing no-code deployment with single-day implementation and onboarding, automation and orchestration of data collection and analysis, and real-time dashboards and reports that enable its customers to make smarter strategic decisions. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
