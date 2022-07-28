Submit Release
Pureinsights Featured in Deep Analysis Vendor Vignette

Analyst Firm Publishes Independent Overview of Pureinsights Technology, Consulting and Managed Services

The use of PDP, along with its associated services, could indeed potentially transform a traditional enterprise search experience to work more like Google.”
— Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder, Deep Analysis
HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”), the leading independent search technology and services company, today announced that independent analyst firm Deep Analysis has published a Vendor Vignette featuring Pureinsights technology, consulting, and managed services.

The Deep Analysis report features a SOAR Analysis – for Strengths, Aspirations, Opportunities and Results – as well as an initial review of the Pureinsights Discovery Platform™ (PDP). In the report, analyst Alan Pelz-Sharpe states “The use of PDP, along with its associated services, could indeed potentially transform a traditional enterprise search experience to work more like Google.”

Following the publication of the report, Pureinsights CEO, Kamran Khan noted “We are very excited that our Pureinsights Discovery Platform has already garnered the attention of industry analysts like Deep Analysis. We are even more excited about customer response which we hope to document in future case studies.”

The report is available on the Pureinsights website and to Deep Analysis subscribers.

About Deep Analysis

Deep Analysis is an advisory firm that helps organizations understand and address the challenges of innovative and disruptive technologies in the enterprise software marketplace. Our work is built on decades of experience in advising and consulting to global technology firms and enterprise organizations to improve their understanding and provide actionable guidance on current and future market opportunities. Led by Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Deep Analysis focuses holistically across the Information Automation & Management market and the business application of Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain.

For more information, contact us at info@deep-analysis.net or visit us as www.deep-analysis.net

About Pureinsights™

Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customers go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."

Pureinsights™ and Pureinsights Discovery Platform™ are trademarks of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.

Graham Gillen
Pureinsights Technology Corporation
