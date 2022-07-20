Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,764 in the last 365 days.

8th Circuit decides N.D. case: July 20

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has issued an opinion in a North Dakota case.

In United States v. Schneider the court held that the defendant did not waive his right to appeal his Rule 11 issue; because defendant did not object before the district court, his Rule 11 issue is subject to plain error review; the court's comments at the first change of plea hearing to the effect that it would sentence defendant at a particular range was plain error under U.S. v. Thompson, 770 F.3d 689 (8th Cir. 2014) because it was the type of participation in the plea negotiations prohibited by Rule 11; because defendant repeatedly acknowledged at the second change of plea hearing that the district court could impose a life sentence despite its comments at the first hearing, he failed to show a reasonable probability that he would not have pled guilty but for those comments; the particular facts and circumstances of the entire record do not show that the Rule violation affected defendant's substantial rights, and the district court's judgment is affirmed.

Read the court's opinion at: http://media.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/22/07/221112P.pdf

You just read:

8th Circuit decides N.D. case: July 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.