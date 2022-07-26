Home Shopping Network Becomes Gold LEED Certified
Shop LC reaches sustainability milestone through sustainable practicesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is now Gold LEED Certified v4.1 (O+M), a certification for existing building and spaces. The Austin-based shopping channel reached this milestone at their primary business campus.
“LEED Certification is an important step of our sustainability journey,” says Sunil Agrawal, CEO. “I truly appreciate our team's passion and commitment towards the sustainability journey and the rigor invested to achieve Gold LEED Certification for our buildings.”
Over the course of a year, the home shopping and ecommerce retailer updated existing processes and implemented new ones in pursuit of a more sustainable business. Employees helped by saving energy, conserving water, and embracing updated recycling and composting programs.
The Shop LC campus joins that of its parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL), in welcoming LEED Certified buildings. Previously, India-based VGL celebrated the Platinum LEED Certification of its jewelry manufacturing business.
The LEED rating system is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. It provides a framework for health, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is recognized world-wide.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
