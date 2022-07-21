Guyana Shore Base Inc. Signs 11-year Contract with ExxonMobil Guyana
Guyana Shore Base Inc. has signed an 11-year contract with ExxonMobil for the provision of supply base, port management, pipe yard and operational services.GEORGETOWN, DEMERARA, GUYANA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) has signed an 11-year contract with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (ExxonMobil) for the provision of shore base management and operations services. The new contract builds on a relationship which began in 2017, and now employs a Guyanese workforce of more than 600, delivering services from its 30-acre port site and 140-acre industrial park. It has increased the GYSBI contracted order book, which includes multiple international clients, to more than USD$1B.
At a ceremony on July 16, Guyana's Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat congratulated GYSBI for being the leading example of what a Guyanese business can achieve in the country’s new energy sector.
“Let me congratulate and commend GYSBI," said Minister Bharrat. “This signing is a clear indication that we are building capacity as we move to develop the oil and gas sector. This activity shows that this country is moving in the right direction.”
To date, GYSBI has invested more than USD300M in port infrastructure, real estate development, warehousing and support services, catalyzing more than USD500M in the East Bank Demerara area. In parallel with this growth, GYSBI has recruited, trained and certified more than 1000 Guyanese for key operational positions and has created employment for more than 2000.
Ms. Hayley Gilbert, ExxonMobil Guyana Logistics Manager remarked, “The signing of a decade plus agreement shows the long-term commitment between these two business partners. Our relationship has grown over the years, with GYSBI being our conduit from onshore to offshore operations, as a logistics hub, providing us with world-class services.”
Ms. Gilbert continued, “As the demand for support services grew, expansion was necessary and GYSBI responded, offering comprehensive services crucial to day-to-day operations, progressively matching (ExxonMobil's) growth and support needs.”
Mr. Robin Muneshwer, Executive Director of GYSBI, reflected on the 2017 starting point and unparalleled growth over the initial five year period, noting, “The initial contract was for 8 acres, 2 berths, and 1 warehouse. Today, it stands at 170 acres, 8 warehouses, 4 berths, with a workforce of 616 - 95 percent of Guyanese. GYSBI is now a critical and integral part of ExxonMobil operations in Guyana - we do not take that for granted.”
Mr. Muneshwer continued, “The first five years have been challenging, and ExxonMobil has been a true partner. In 2017, we were starting from scratch in a country with no oil and gas experience or infrastructure. Together with my Guyanese partner, Mr. Lars Mangal, who had extensive international experience in the oil and gas sector, we assembled a world class team to develop our operations, facilities and services into something we are extremely proud of. Of particular note, is our exceptional safety record, having just completed two years ‘lost time accident’ free.”
ABOUT GYSBI
Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) was formed in 2017 by Muneshwers Limited, TOTALTEC Oilfield Services, Pacific Rim Constructors, and LED Offshore Limited, following the discovery by ExxonMobil of deepwater hydrocarbons in 2015. GYSBI operates from a 4 berth, 30 acre shorebase, and manages and provides services on an adjacent 140 acre industrial estate, home to numerous international companies. A workforce of more than 600 - 95% Guyanese - supports shorebase operations and provides various complementary services, including waste management, chemical storage, warehousing, construction, supply chain management, customs and logistics. Learn more at www.gysbi.com
Further Information Contact:
Robert Albiez - General Manger
robert.albiez@gysbi.com
Gomatie Gangadin - Public Relations Manager
Gomatie.Gangadin@gysbi.com
Robert Albiez
Guyana Shore Base Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Contract Signing Ceremony - Guyana Shore Base Inc. & ExxonMobil ink an 11 year contract extension