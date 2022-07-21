Submit Release
Public information meeting July 28 on proposed Federal Transit Administration 2023-2025 Triennial Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Goal

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public information meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) building located at 608 E. Boulevard Ave. in Bismarck. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 10:30 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public on the NDDOT proposed Federal Transit Administration 2020-2022 Triennial Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal. The meeting will provide opportunity for the public to review the plan and ask questions.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, NDDOT Civil Rights Division at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

