Maryland State Police Investigating Shooting On Route 50 In Prince George’s County

July 21, 2022

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning on Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

At about 3:50 a.m., troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the area of eastbound Route 50 at Kenilworth Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, multiple shots were fired and struck a silver Chevy Equinox in the area of the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp to eastbound Route 50. Three people were in the Chevy, but no one was injured.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle or the shooter. The circumstances surrounding the events which led up to the shooting are uncertain at this time. Eastbound Route 50 was closed until about 7 a.m. following the shooting.

Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division Southern Region will be conducting the investigation, with assistance from the College Park Barrack, Forestville Barrack and Prince George’s Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

The case remains under investigation…

