PAM Studios Seeks Local Talent for Upcoming Thriller Film “In My Sights”
Rome PAM Studios seeks volunteers and investors for new Livingston Oden film project
We are looking forward to seeing how the local community will become part of this project and the Georgia film industry.”ROME, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios LLC, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is seeking volunteers and opportunities for community engagement and investment with the upcoming film “In My Sights.”
— PAM Studios CEO & Founder Maria Guerra-Stoll
“In My Sights'' is a fast-paced suspense thriller that tells the story of Daniel Collins, a convicted serial killer who escaped and abducted Katherine Grey, the prosecutor who put him away for life. Awakening in a forest with nothing but the clothes on her back, Katherine must fight to survive being hunted by a murderer in a game of cat and mouse. Katherine’s only hope is special agent Jack Farrell and Jenna Cruz, who follow clues to save Katherine and capture Daniel before time runs out.
The film is the creation of Livingston Oden who graduated from Full Sail University in 2011 and went on to work with OWN, BBC and NBC on television shows, including “America’s Got Talent,” “BBQ Pitmasters” and, “Lovetown USA.” He went on to produce, write, and direct his first feature film, “American Beast,” which won the Twin Cities Film festival Audience Award as the best feature film. “American Beast” is distributed through Sony Entertainment and is currently available on Amazon Prime.
“Joining the Rome economic and talent ecosystem has opened our opportunity to connect with these creative individuals who are ‘Home Grown in Rome.'" PAM Studios CEO & Founder Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “We are looking forward to seeing how the local community will become part of this project and the Georgia film industry.”
PAM Studios is designed to inspire diverse cultures throughout the Georgia film industry. The team in Rome is currently working with area high schools and colleges, including Georgia Highlands College, Piedmont College, and the Georgia Film Academy, to create opportunities for students to work at Rome PAM Studios and start their careers in the film industry.
Two up-and-coming directors at PAM Studios are Heather Hutton, a local female director who is working on the Rome PAM Studios film “In My Sights,” and Rome PAM Studios’ very own Diego Silva Acevedo, a latino director who has five Emmy Awards and will be working with PAM Studios on several other projects.
If a member of the Rome community or the film community would be interested in supporting this project, please contact Jordan Budd at jordan@pam-studios.com.
For more information on PAM Studios, please visit www.pam-studios.com/.
