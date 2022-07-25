Business Reporter: Taking on e-commerce giants - how retailers can enhance customer experience to stay competitive
By leveraging open source innovation to drive the digital transformation necessary to meet rapidly changing customer needs.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Melissa Di Donato, the CEO of SUSE talks about why it’s important for established retail brands to digitally transform their legacy IT systems with cloud-based open source solutions. To stay competitive with e-commerce giants and digital-first online vendors, established bricks and mortar retailers have no choice but to set up their own online stores and offerings to stay in the game. Even those who have been ready to adopt the latest digital solutions such as RFID (radio frequency identification) security tags, smart warehousing solutions, self-service check-outs or even digital signage find that their legacy IT systems stand in the way of creating seamless personalised customer experiences. What these retailers should do instead of relying on siloed legacy systems, is to deploy open source solutions which enable the end-to-end digital transformation of their infrastructure.
SUSE’s solutions power open innovation and have interoperability at their heart. Its offer includes SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, as well as the only container management platform on the market that allows cost-effective scalability and the centralised control of all Kubernetes distributions. SUSE’s Enterprise Linux and edge computing solutions support the tools that help retailers understand customer behaviour, better anticipate emerging needs and offer outstanding, highly personalised services, while the Kubernetes platform eliminates downtime and enhances security.
To learn more about how open source technology can enable innovation, watch the video.
